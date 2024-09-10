Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2,316.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,837 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $7,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Moody’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $482.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.00.

Moody’s Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:MCO opened at $482.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $458.83 and a 200-day moving average of $417.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.29. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $298.86 and a 52 week high of $490.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total value of $848,010.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,647.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total transaction of $252,783.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total transaction of $848,010.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,647.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $1,332,825. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.