Morgan Stanley Increases Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target to $73.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $68.50 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

NYSE:BUD opened at $63.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.90 and a 200-day moving average of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,124,860 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $137,447,000 after acquiring an additional 18,280 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,386 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.7% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 127,155 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after buying an additional 15,364 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at about $4,046,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

