Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 8,056 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,056 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.95, for a total value of $2,464,733.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,517,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,754,779.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Morningstar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MORN traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $307.89. 66,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.45 and a fifty-two week high of $330.22.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 11.34%.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Morningstar in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

