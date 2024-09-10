Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Movado Group

Movado Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $18.63 on Friday. Movado Group has a twelve month low of $18.46 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average is $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). Movado Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $159.31 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Movado Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Movado Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michelle Kennedy sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $32,432.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,862.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Movado Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 1,246.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Movado Group in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Movado Group by 54.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.