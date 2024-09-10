Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 11.2%

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) were down 11.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 19,773,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 12,079,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
