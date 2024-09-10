Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $33.50

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.50 and last traded at $33.53, with a volume of 293190 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.53.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average of $41.58.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $802.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1,015.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1,434.5% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

