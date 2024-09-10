Myria 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.40 Million (MYRIA)

Myria (MYRIA) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last week, Myria has traded 27.1% higher against the dollar. Myria has a market cap of $4.12 million and $1.40 million worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myria token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Myria

Myria was first traded on April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. The official website for Myria is myria.com. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria.

Buying and Selling Myria

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,910,619,944 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.00249574 USD and is up 14.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $1,613,698.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myria should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myria using one of the exchanges listed above.

