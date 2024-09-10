National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $83.53

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.53 and last traded at $83.39, with a volume of 6153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.56.

NHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.25.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $84.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 2,651.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in National Health Investors by 66.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

