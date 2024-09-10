NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Gap Down to $45.95

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.95, but opened at $45.00. NBT Bancorp shares last traded at $44.01, with a volume of 133,388 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NBT Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

NBT Bancorp Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.16.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.02 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 9.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

In other NBT Bancorp news, EVP Sarah A. Halliday sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $47,249.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,455.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4,075.0% in the first quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 4,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

