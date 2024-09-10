Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

NFLX has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $685.29.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $675.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $659.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $635.27. The company has a market cap of $289.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Netflix has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $711.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,831 shares of company stock valued at $102,721,884. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

