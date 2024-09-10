New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.08

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 15000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
New Age Metals Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$4.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 17.88 and a current ratio of 3.21.
About New Age Metals
New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than New Age Metals
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.