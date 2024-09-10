Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Invesco LLC

Invesco LLC trimmed its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 1,310.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 2,373.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,963,452.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. CIBC raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.46.

Newmont Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NEM stock opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average is $42.26. The stock has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of -19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.49. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

