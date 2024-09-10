NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Trading Up 0.8%

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.82 and last traded at $81.82. Approximately 1,496,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 10,927,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $168.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 26,382 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 156,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

