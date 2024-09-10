Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.17.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $131.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.52 and a 200-day moving average of $132.68. The company has a market cap of $592.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $86.96 and a 52 week high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Free Report

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.