NuCypher (NU) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $93.80 Million

NuCypher (NU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $93.80 million and $1,757.86 worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0679 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NuCypher

NuCypher was first traded on October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,380,688,920 tokens. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher (NU) tokens are used on the NuCypher network to incentivize network participants for providing key management services and accessing delegation/revocation operations. NuCypher is a decentralized encryption, access control, and key management system for public blockchains, offering end-to-end encrypted data sharing and decentralized storage solutions. NuCypher uses proxy re-encryption (PRE) technology to securely share private data between multiple participants in public consensus networks. NU tokens are also used for staking to run a NuCypher worker node, participating in the NuCypher DAO, and validating DAO proposals. The NuCypher network is protected against malicious staking and automatically slashes suspected users’ rewards.”

