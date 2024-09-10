NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Up 1.5%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.76 and last traded at $7.68. Approximately 645,418 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,815,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

NuScale Power Stock Up 6.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.85.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 61.82% and a negative net margin of 592.28%. The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NuScale Power news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 19,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $153,551.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,294.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NuScale Power news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 19,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $153,551.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,294.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert K. Temple sold 50,000 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,054 shares in the company, valued at $190,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,544 shares of company stock worth $761,686. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $783,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $520,000. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Further Reading

