NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.01 on October 9th

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 1.014 per share by the semiconductor provider on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

NXP Semiconductors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 39.3% annually over the last three years. NXP Semiconductors has a dividend payout ratio of 26.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to earn $13.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $230.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $167.21 and a one year high of $296.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.47. The stock has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

