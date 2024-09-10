OMG Network 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.48 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 10th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $31.76 million and approximately $5.48 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00041797 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00013932 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

