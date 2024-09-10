OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,167,021 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 956,956 shares.The stock last traded at $43.53 and had previously closed at $43.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on OneMain in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on OneMain from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on OneMain from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

OneMain Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day moving average is $48.81.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.74 million. OneMain had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 20.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.09%.

Insider Activity at OneMain

In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $80,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,411 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 112,025 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $80,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,614 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,575 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,732,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 6,416,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,166 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,570,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,937,000 after acquiring an additional 889,387 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 64.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,890,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,561,000 after purchasing an additional 743,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 7,566.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 718,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,824,000 after purchasing an additional 708,804 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

