OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Now Covered by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
OneSpan Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $14.91 on Friday. OneSpan has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The company has a market cap of $564.28 million, a PE ratio of -82.83 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62.
OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. OneSpan had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneSpan will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneSpan
About OneSpan
OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.
