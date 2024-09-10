OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Now Covered by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

OneSpan Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $14.91 on Friday. OneSpan has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The company has a market cap of $564.28 million, a PE ratio of -82.83 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. OneSpan had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneSpan will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneSpan

About OneSpan

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSPN. Quarry LP increased its holdings in OneSpan by 860.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 2,952.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of OneSpan by 15,900.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in OneSpan by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Featured Stories

