Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.16% from the stock’s current price.

ORCL has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

Get Oracle alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ORCL

Oracle Trading Up 13.8 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $19.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.26. 8,294,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,128,063. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $438.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $160.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $3,220,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,157,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $2,141,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 10.3% during the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,127,000. Creekside Partners acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.