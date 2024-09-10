Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Sets New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $156.45 and last traded at $155.63, with a volume of 2505840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $139.89.

The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.13.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624 over the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $1,210,181,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,872,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,616,855,000 after buying an additional 7,699,141 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Oracle by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,384,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,938,242,000 after buying an additional 3,323,334 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,911,201 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $552,262,000 after buying an additional 2,219,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,599,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,539,268,000 after buying an additional 2,191,342 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Up 12.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.82. The company has a market capitalization of $434.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

