Ordinals Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $641.17 Million (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last seven days, Ordinals has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Ordinals token can currently be bought for about $30.53 or 0.00053014 BTC on popular exchanges. Ordinals has a total market capitalization of $641.17 million and approximately $86.02 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 29.52843584 USD and is up 4.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 186 active market(s) with $114,809,698.15 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars.

