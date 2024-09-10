Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEED opened at $2.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76. Origin Agritech has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $6.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Agritech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Origin Agritech stock. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Legacy Advisors LLC owned 0.66% of Origin Agritech at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

