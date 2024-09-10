Oxford Industries (OXM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.04). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Oxford Industries to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Stock Down 2.0 %

OXM stock opened at $81.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.32. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.69 and a fifty-two week high of $113.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 108.50%.

OXM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.60.

Insider Activity at Oxford Industries

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 17,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $1,752,421.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,262.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Further Reading

