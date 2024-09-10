Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a sell rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Paramount Global from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.47.

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $10.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 17.62% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARA. Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its position in Paramount Global by 628.8% in the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 29,937,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,046,000 after buying an additional 25,829,185 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth $84,842,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,090,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,928 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the first quarter valued at $33,191,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $41,497,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

