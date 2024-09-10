Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.07

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.07 and last traded at $18.39, with a volume of 94238 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

Paramount Resources Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.75.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $324.22 million during the quarter.

Paramount Resources Cuts Dividend

Paramount Resources Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.1084 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.