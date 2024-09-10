Paul Stone Buys 39,920 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Stock

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) CEO Paul Stone acquired 39,920 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,396.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 904,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,558.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 294,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,484. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $90.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85.

Institutional Trading of Sportsman’s Warehouse

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.5% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 744,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 121,731 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth $375,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SPWH. B. Riley reduced their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.80.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Further Reading

