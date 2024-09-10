PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Down 2.4%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.15 and last traded at $67.66. 3,363,962 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 14,131,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

PayPal Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.67. The stock has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $418,000. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

