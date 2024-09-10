Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $201.25 and last traded at $201.25. 40,351 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 383,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEN shares. Leerink Partners began coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Penumbra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

Penumbra Trading Up 4.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.46.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.24 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.20, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $3,037,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,853,906.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.20, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,852. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Penumbra by 1,845.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

