Pepper Money Limited (ASX:PPM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Pepper Money Limited (ASX:PPMGet Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Pepper Money’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

Pepper Money Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 544.44, a current ratio of 409.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,236.16.

About Pepper Money

Pepper Money Limited operates as a non-bank lender in the mortgage and asset finance markets in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Mortgages, Asset Finance, and Loan and Other Servicing. The Mortgages segment engages in the financing of residential home loans and small balance commercial real estate loans.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Pepper Money (ASX:PPM)

