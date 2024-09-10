Pepper Money Limited (ASX:PPM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Pepper Money Limited (ASX:PPM – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Pepper Money’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

Pepper Money Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 544.44, a current ratio of 409.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,236.16.

About Pepper Money

Pepper Money Limited operates as a non-bank lender in the mortgage and asset finance markets in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Mortgages, Asset Finance, and Loan and Other Servicing. The Mortgages segment engages in the financing of residential home loans and small balance commercial real estate loans.

