Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Petco Health and Wellness updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.04)-(0.03) EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to -0.040–0.030 EPS.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.07. 7,491,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,606,199. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $954.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $5.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WOOF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.70 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.36.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

