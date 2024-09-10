Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.040–0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Petco Health and Wellness also updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.04)-(0.03) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WOOF shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.70 to $3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.36.

NASDAQ:WOOF traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,057,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,603,702. The stock has a market cap of $954.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.85. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $5.01.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

