Petrofac (LON:PFC) Trading 5% Higher

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Free Report) shares were up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16.16 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16.06 ($0.21). Approximately 1,902,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 6,440,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.30 ($0.20).

Petrofac Stock Up 6.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 900.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of £85.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 17.37.

Petrofac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.