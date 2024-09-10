Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Receives C$16.55 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.55.

PEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

In related news, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner purchased 12,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.39 per share, with a total value of C$184,680.00. In related news, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember purchased 3,470 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.41 per share, with a total value of C$50,002.70. Also, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner purchased 12,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$184,680.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 56,570 shares of company stock valued at $833,225 and have sold 207,160 shares valued at $3,044,424. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

PEY opened at C$13.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.76. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of C$11.09 and a 1-year high of C$15.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$256.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$257.10 million. Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 32.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.7201889 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.16%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

