PFG Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Mplx by 10.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Belfer Management LLC grew its position in Mplx by 4.4% during the first quarter. Belfer Management LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its position in Mplx by 6.3% during the second quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in Mplx by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MPLX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Mplx from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $43.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 35.95%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Mplx’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

