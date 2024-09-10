PFG Investments LLC Buys 517 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $1,313,238,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $374,390,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,301,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $439,106,000 after purchasing an additional 516,054 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,319,358,000 after purchasing an additional 493,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,731,016,000 after purchasing an additional 374,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $479.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $493.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,717 shares of company stock worth $24,743,576 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

