PFG Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

