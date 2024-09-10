PFG Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

PFG Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farrow Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth $625,000.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYX opened at $44.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $33.32 and a 1-year high of $46.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.50.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

