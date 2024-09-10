PFG Investments LLC Sells 1,237 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4,971.4% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CL shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL opened at $107.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

