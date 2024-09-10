PFG Investments LLC Sells 1,433 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

PFG Investments LLC reduced its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 274.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 13,173 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

PHO stock opened at $66.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.60 and a 200 day moving average of $66.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $70.40.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0926 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.