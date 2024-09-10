Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Lessened by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,360 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $439,000. Sachetta LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 7.3% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Pfizer by 4,615.0% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 400,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after buying an additional 392,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 742,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after buying an additional 18,274 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE stock opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -489.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $34.62.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,799.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

