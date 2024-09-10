PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (GHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE GHY opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $12.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at PGIM Global High Yield Fund

In other PGIM Global High Yield Fund news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $46,725.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,706.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

