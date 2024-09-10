Piper Sandler Increases Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target to $68.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 82.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Methanex from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Methanex from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Methanex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

NASDAQ:MEOH traded down $1.82 on Tuesday, reaching $37.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,926. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.36. Methanex has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $56.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.26 million. Methanex had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Methanex by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 52,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 5.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the second quarter valued at about $858,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 726,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,082,000 after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Methanex by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

