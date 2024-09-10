Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PL. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Labs PBC currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.09.

Shares of NYSE PL opened at $1.92 on Friday. Planet Labs PBC has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

