Pocket Network (POKT) Price Tops $0.0382 on Exchanges

Pocket Network (POKT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last week, Pocket Network has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Pocket Network has a market capitalization of $38.94 million and $389,395.58 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pocket Network token can now be bought for about $0.0382 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pocket Network alerts:

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,683,071,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a decentralized platform connecting various blockchains to serve Web3 dApps’ data needs. It uses a cost-efficient model, supports over 50 blockchains, and employs a PoS consensus mechanism for scalability and data consistency. The POKT token, integral to the ecosystem, is used for staking nodes and accessing the Pocket Portal, offering up to 1 million free data relays per day. The network was co-founded by CEO Michael O’Rourke.”

