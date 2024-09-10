Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLMFree Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Polymet Mining Stock Performance

PLM stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. Polymet Mining has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10.

Polymet Mining Company Profile

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

