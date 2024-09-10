Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Stock Price Down 3%

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2024

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHYGet Free Report) were down 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 445,668 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 267,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Porsche Automobil Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.90.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

