Power Assets Holdings Limited (HGKGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0801 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.
Power Assets Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HGKGY opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. Power Assets has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94.
Power Assets Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Power Assets
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 Stocks That Make Good Short-Squeeze Candidates
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
Receive News & Ratings for Power Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.