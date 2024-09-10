Power Assets Holdings Limited (HGKGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0801 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Power Assets Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HGKGY opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. Power Assets has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94.

Power Assets Company Profile

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; and provides trust administration and management services.

