Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Stock Price Down 5%

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD)’s stock price fell 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $62.46 and last traded at $62.56. 10,724 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 67,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.84.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.18.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $429.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.13 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 9.26%. Precision Drilling’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precision Drilling

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

